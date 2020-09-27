Definition from Wiktionary, the free dictionary
U+96E2, &#38626;
CJK UNIFIED IDEOGRAPH-96E2

[U+96E1] 		CJK Unified Ideographs
[U+96E3]
U+F9EA, &#63978;
CJK COMPATIBILITY IDEOGRAPH-F9EA

[U+F9E9] 		CJK Compatibility Ideographs
[U+F9EB]

Translingual[edit]

Han character[edit]

(radical 172, +10, 18 strokes, cangjie input 卜月人土 (YBOG), four-corner 00414, composition)

Derived characters[edit]

References[edit]

  • KangXi: page 1369, character 16
  • Dai Kanwa Jiten: character 42140
  • Dae Jaweon: page 1875, character 14
  • Hanyu Da Zidian (first edition): volume 6, page 4106, character 2
  • Unihan data for U+96E2

Chinese[edit]

trad.
simp. *

Glyph origin[edit]

Characters in the same phonetic series () (Zhengzhang, 2003) 
Old Chinese
*reːl, *rel
*reːl, *rel
*reːls, *rel, *rels
*rel
*rel, *r̥ʰel
*rel
*rel
*rel
*rel
*rel, *r̥ʰel
*rel
*rel
*rel
*rel
*r̥ʰel
*r̥ʰel
*r̥ʰel

Phono-semantic compound (形聲, OC *reːls, *rel, *rels): phonetic (OC *rel, *r̥ʰel) + semantic (bird)black-naped oriole (Oriolus chinensis). This sense is preserved in the compound 離黃.

Phonetically borrowed for the sense "to depart".

Pronunciation 1[edit]

Note: lei6 - rare (e.g. 離群索居离群索居).
  • Dialectal data
Variety Location
Mandarin Beijing /li³⁵/
Harbin /li²⁴/
Tianjin /li⁴⁵/
Jinan /li⁴²/
Qingdao /li⁴²/
Zhengzhou /li⁴²/ ～婚
/li³¹²/ ～開
Xi'an /li²⁴/ ～別
/li⁴⁴/ ～開
Xining /l̩²⁴/
Yinchuan /li⁵³/
Lanzhou /li⁵³/
Ürümqi /li⁵¹/
Wuhan /ni²¹³/
Chengdu /ni³¹/
Guiyang /ni²¹/
Kunming /li³¹/
Nanjing /li²⁴/
/li⁴⁴/
Hefei /zz̩⁵⁵/
Jin Taiyuan /li¹¹/
Pingyao /li¹³/ ～別
/li³⁵/ 分開了
Hohhot /li³¹/
Wu Shanghai /li²³/
Suzhou /li¹³/
Hangzhou /li¹³/
Wenzhou /lei³¹/
Hui Shexian /li⁴⁴/
Tunxi /li⁴⁴/
Xiang Changsha /li¹³/
Xiangtan /ni¹²/
Gan Nanchang /li⁴⁵/
Hakka Meixian /li¹¹/
Taoyuan /li¹¹/
Cantonese Guangzhou /lei²¹/
Nanning /li²¹/
Hong Kong /lei²¹/
Min Xiamen (Min Nan) /li³⁵/
Fuzhou (Min Dong) /lie⁵³/
Jian'ou (Min Bei) /li⁴⁴/
Shantou (Min Nan) /li⁵⁵/
Haikou (Min Nan) /li³¹/
Rime
Character
Reading # 1/3 2/3
Initial () (37) (37)
Final () (11) (11)
Tone (調) Level (Ø) Departing (H)
Openness (開合) Open Open
Division () III III
Fanqie
Reconstructions
Zhengzhang
Shangfang 		/liᴇ/ /liᴇH/
Pan
Wuyun 		/liɛ/ /liɛH/
Shao
Rongfen 		/ljɛ/ /ljɛH/
Edwin
Pulleyblank 		/liə̆/ /liə̆H/
Li
Rong 		/lie/ /lieH/
Wang
Li 		/lǐe/ /lǐeH/
Bernard
Karlgren 		/lie̯/ /lie̯H/
Expected
Mandarin
Reflex
BaxterSagart system 1.1 (2014)
Character
Reading # 1/3 2/3 3/3
Modern
Beijing
(Pinyin)
Middle
Chinese 		‹ lje › ‹ lje › ‹ ljeH ›
Old
Chinese 		/*[r]aj/ /*[r]aj/ /*raj-s/
English meet with, encounter depart from reject

Notes for Old Chinese notations in the Baxter–Sagart system:

* Parentheses "()" indicate uncertain presence;
* Square brackets "[]" indicate uncertain identity, e.g. *[t] as coda may in fact be *-t or *-p;
* Angle brackets "<>" indicate infix;
* Hyphen "-" indicates morpheme boundary;

* Period "." indicates syllable boundary.
Zhengzhang system (2003)
Character
Reading # 2/3 3/3
No. 7780 7794
Phonetic
component
Rime
group
Rime
subdivision 		2 2
Corresponding
MC rime
Old
Chinese 		/*rel/ /*rels/
Notes

Definitions[edit]

  1. to leave, to depart
  2. to go away
  3. to separate
  4. away from
  5. 3rd of the 8 trigrams
  6. 30th hexagram of the I Ching
  7. (historical) Alternative form of (, “to suffer; to be hit with”).
Compounds[edit]
Derived terms from

References[edit]

Pronunciation 2[edit]

Rime
Character
Reading # 3/3
Initial () (37)
Final () (39)
Tone (調) Departing (H)
Openness (開合) Open
Division () IV
Fanqie
Reconstructions
Zhengzhang
Shangfang 		/leiH/
Pan
Wuyun 		/leiH/
Shao
Rongfen 		/lɛiH/
Edwin
Pulleyblank 		/lɛjH/
Li
Rong 		/leiH/
Wang
Li 		/lieiH/
Bernard
Karlgren 		/lieiH/
Expected
Mandarin
Reflex
Zhengzhang system (2003)
Character
Reading # 1/3
No. 7779
Phonetic
component
Rime
group
Rime
subdivision 		2
Corresponding
MC rime
Old
Chinese 		/*reːls/

Definitions[edit]

  1. Used in 離枝离枝 (lízhī).
  2. Alternative form of (, “to adhere”).

Pronunciation 3[edit]

Definitions[edit]

  1. Only used in 離跂离跂.

Pronunciation 4[edit]

Definitions[edit]

  1. Alternative form of (chī, “a kind of dragon”).
  2. Alternative form of (chī, “a kind of legendary beast”).

Pronunciation 5[edit]

Definitions[edit]

  1. Only used in 離瞀离瞀.

Japanese[edit]

Kanji[edit]

(common “Jōyō” kanji)

  1. separate, detach, digress

Readings[edit]

Compounds[edit]

Korean[edit]

Yakja (略字, simplified form) of 離.

Etymology 1[edit]

From Middle Chinese (MC liᴇ, liᴇH). Recorded as Middle Korean  (Yale: li) in Sinjeung Yuhap (新增類合 / 신증유합), 1576.

Hanja[edit]

(eumhun 떠날 (tteonal ri), South Korea 떠날 (tteonal i))

  1. Hanja form? of / (leave, separation, departure, division).

Compounds[edit]

Compounds

Etymology 2[edit]

Korean Wikisource has texts containing the hanja:

Wikisource

Related to Middle Chinese / (MC ʈʰˠiᴇ).

Hanja[edit]

(eumhun 교룡(蛟龍) (gyoryong chi))
(eumhun 맹수(猛獸) (maengsu chi))

  1. (literary Chinese) Alternative form of (Hanja form? of (a kind of dragon).)
  2. (literary Chinese) Alternative form of (Hanja form? of (a kind of legendary beast).)

Etymology 3[edit]

Related to Middle Chinese / (MC leiH).

Hanja[edit]

(eumhun 붙을 (buteul ryeo), South Korea 붙을 (buteul yeo))
(eumhun 나란히 (naranhi hal ryeo), South Korea 나란히 (naranhi hal yeo))

  1. (literary Chinese) Alternative form of (Hanja form? of / (to adhere).)
  2. (literary Chinese) Alternative form of (Hanja form? of / (in pair).)

References[edit]

  • 국제퇴계학회 대구경북지부 (國際退溪學會 大邱慶北支部) (2007). Digital Hanja Dictionary, 전자사전／電子字典. [2]

Vietnamese[edit]

Han character[edit]

: Hán Nôm readings: li, ly, le, , , lìa, lia

  1. This term needs a translation to English. Please help out and add a translation, then remove the text {{rfdef}}.

References[edit]

