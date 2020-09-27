Notes for Old Chinese notations in the Baxter–Sagart system: * Parentheses "()" indicate uncertain presence;

* Square brackets "[]" indicate uncertain identity, e.g. *[t] as coda may in fact be *-t or *-p;

* Angle brackets "<>" indicate infix;

* Hyphen "-" indicates morpheme boundary;

* Period "." indicates syllable boundary.