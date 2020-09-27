離
Translingual[edit]
Han character[edit]
離 (radical 172, 隹+10, 18 strokes, cangjie input 卜月人土 (YBOG), four-corner 00414, composition ⿰离隹)
Derived characters[edit]
Chinese[edit]
|trad.
|離
|simp.
|离*
Glyph origin[edit]
Phono-semantic compound (形聲, OC *reːls, *rel, *rels): phonetic 离 (OC *rel, *r̥ʰel) + semantic 隹 (“bird”) – black-naped oriole (Oriolus chinensis). This sense is preserved in the compound 離黃.
Phonetically borrowed for the sense "to depart".
Pronunciation 1[edit]
Definitions[edit]
離
- to leave, to depart
- to go away
- to separate
- away from
- 3rd of the 8 trigrams
- 30th hexagram of the I Ching
- (historical) Alternative form of 罹 (lí, “to suffer; to be hit with”).
Compounds[edit]
Pronunciation 2[edit]
Definitions[edit]
離
Pronunciation 3[edit]
Definitions[edit]
離
Pronunciation 4[edit]
Definitions[edit]
離
- Alternative form of 螭 (chī, “a kind of dragon”).
- Alternative form of 离 (chī, “a kind of legendary beast”).
Pronunciation 5[edit]
Definitions[edit]
離
Japanese[edit]
Kanji[edit]
Readings[edit]
- Go-on: り (ri, Jōyō)
- Kan-on: り (ri, Jōyō)
- Kun: はなれる (hanareru, 離れる, Jōyō); はなす (hanasu, 離す, Jōyō); つく (tsuku, 離く)
Compounds[edit]
- 乖離 (kairi)
- 距離 (kyori)
- 不即不離 (fusokufuri)
- 分離 (bunri): isolation
- 離間 (rikan)
- 離婚 (rikon)
- 離脱 (ridatsu)
- 離別 (ribetsu)
- 幽体離脱 (yūtai ridatsu): out-of-body experience
- 体外離脱 (taigai ridatsu): out-of-body experience
Korean[edit]
Etymology 1[edit]
From Middle Chinese 離 (MC liᴇ, liᴇH). Recorded as Middle Korean 리 (Yale: li) in Sinjeung Yuhap (新增類合 / 신증유합), 1576.
Hanja[edit]
離 (eumhun 떠날 리 (tteonal ri), South Korea 떠날 이 (tteonal i))
Compounds[edit]
- 거리 (距離, geori, “distance”)
- 괴리 (乖離, goeri, “estrangement”)
- 분리 (分離, bulli, “separation”)
- 이탈 (離脫, ital, “breakaway”)
- 격리 (隔離, gyeongni, “isolation”)
- 이륙 (離陸, iryuk, “take off”)
- 이직 (離職, ijik, “move one's job”)
- 이산 (離散, isan, “dispersion”)
- 이혼 (離婚, ihon, “divorce”)
- 이별 (離別, ibyeol, “farewell, parting”)
- 난리 (亂離, nalli, “fuss, mess, panic”)
- 이간질 (離間질, iganjil, “to come between, alienate something from others”)
- 사거리 (射距離, sageori, “range (of a weapon)”)
- 가시거리 (可視距離, gasigeori, “visibility”)
Etymology 2[edit]
Related to Middle Chinese 螭 / 离 (MC ʈʰˠiᴇ).
Hanja[edit]
離 (eumhun 교룡(蛟龍) 치 (gyoryong chi))
離 (eumhun 맹수(猛獸) 치 (maengsu chi))
- (literary Chinese) Alternative form of 螭 (“Hanja form? of 치 (“a kind of dragon”).”)
- (literary Chinese) Alternative form of 离 (“Hanja form? of 치 (“a kind of legendary beast”).”)
Etymology 3[edit]
Related to Middle Chinese 麗 / 儷 (MC leiH).
Hanja[edit]
離 (eumhun 붙을 려 (buteul ryeo), South Korea 붙을 여 (buteul yeo))
離 (eumhun 나란히 할 려 (naranhi hal ryeo), South Korea 나란히 할 여 (naranhi hal yeo))
- (literary Chinese) Alternative form of 麗 (“Hanja form? of 려/여 (“to adhere”).”)
- (literary Chinese) Alternative form of 儷 (“Hanja form? of 려/여 (“in pair”).”)
Vietnamese[edit]
Han character[edit]
離: Hán Nôm readings: li, ly, le, lè, lì, lìa, lia
- This term needs a translation to English. Please help out and add a translation, then remove the text
{{rfdef}}.
