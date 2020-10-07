破
Translingual[edit]
Han character[edit]
破 (radical 112, 石+5, 10 strokes, cangjie input 一口木竹水 (MRDHE), four-corner 14647, composition ⿰石皮)
Derived characters[edit]
References[edit]
Chinese[edit]
|simp. and trad.
|破
Glyph origin[edit]
Characters in the same phonetic series (皮) (Zhengzhang, 2003)
|Old Chinese
|陂
|*pral, *prals
|詖
|*pral, *prals
|彼
|*pralʔ
|柀
|*pralʔ
|佊
|*pralʔ, *prals
|貱
|*prals
|跛
|*prals, *paːlʔ
|披
|*pʰral, *pʰralʔ
|鈹
|*pʰral
|帔
|*pʰral, *pʰrals
|鮍
|*pʰral
|耚
|*pʰral
|狓
|*pʰral
|翍
|*pʰral
|旇
|*pʰral, *brals
|秛
|*pʰral, *pʰrals
|紴
|*pʰralʔ, *paːl
|皮
|*bral
|疲
|*bral
|被
|*bralʔ, *brals
|髲
|*brals
|鞁
|*brals
|骳
|*mbralʔ
|波
|*paːl
|碆
|*paːl, *baːl
|菠
|*paːl
|簸
|*paːlʔ, *paːls
|駊
|*paːlʔ, *pʰaːlʔ
|頗
|*pʰaːl, *pʰaːlʔ, *pʰaːls
|坡
|*pʰaːl
|玻
|*pʰaːl
|破
|*pʰaːls
|婆
|*baːl
|蔢
|*baːl
Phono-semantic compound (形聲, OC *pʰaːls): semantic 石 + phonetic 皮 (OC *bral).
Etymology[edit]
According to Schuessler (2007), cognate with Burmese ဖဲ့ (hpai., “to break off a small piece”), Dimasa bai (“break”), Mizo peh (peʔ, “to break; be broken”). However, STEDT derives the above three terms from Proto-Tibeto-Burman *(p/b)aj (“to break out; to break off; to hatch”) and does not compare 破 (OC *pʰaːls) to it.
Pronunciation[edit]
Definitions[edit]
破
- to break; to tear
- to break; to break with; to smash
- to ruin; to destroy
- to rout; to drive out; to drive away; to banish
- to remove; to clear; to eliminate; to dispel
- to spend; to expend
- to cleave (with a tool or hands); to cut open; to split open
- to expose; to lay bare; to show up
- to break a banknote into small change
- broken; worn out; damaged
- (colloquial) low-quality; poor; lousy
- (slang) to handle; to deal with; to do
Synonyms[edit]
- (to smash):
- (to ruin):
Synonyms of 破
- (to rout):
- (to remove):
Synonyms of 破
- (to spend): 耗費／耗费 (hàofèi), 花費／花费 (huāfèi), 開銷／开销 (kāixiāo), 開支／开支 (kāizhī), (polite) 破費／破费 (pòfèi), 消費／消费 (xiāofèi), (Min Nan) 開舉／开举, (Min Nan) 開用／开用, (Min Nan) 開使用／开使用
- (to cleave): 劈開／劈开 (pīkāi)
- (to expose):
Synonyms of 破
- (broken):
- (low-quality):
Synonyms of 破
Compounds[edit]
Derived terms from 破
References[edit]
- “Entry #6400”, in 臺灣閩南語常用詞辭典 [Dictionary of Frequently-Used Taiwan Minnan] (in Chinese and Min Nan), Ministry of Education, R.O.C., 2011.
Japanese[edit]
Kanji[edit]
破
Readings[edit]
Compounds[edit]
Compounds
- 破魔 (hama): exorcism
- 破戒 (hakai): breaking a commandment
- 破獄 (hagoku): a jailbreak
- 破産 (hasan): bankruptcy
- 破壊 (hakai): destruction
- 破格 (hakaku): exceptional
- 破棄 (haki): discard
- 破局 (hakyoku): catastrophe
- 破砕 (hasai): crushing
- 破算 (hasan): a fresh start
- 破傷風 (hashōfū): tetanus
- 破船 (hasen): shipwreck
- 破損 (hason): damage
- 破綻 (hatan): bankruptcy
- 破談 (hadan): break off
- 破天荒 (hatenkō): unprecedented
- 破風 (hafu): gable
- 破屋 (haoku): a dilapidated house, especially an abandoned one
- 破屋 (yabureya): a tumbledown or squalid house
- 破瓜 (haka): a sixteen-year-old girl; the breaking of a hymen through sexual intercourse
- 破滅 (hametsu): destruction
- 破門 (hamon): excommunication
- 破約 (hayaku): cancellation or breaking of a contract
- 破裂 (haretsu): explosion
- 破廉恥 (harenchi): shameless, scandalous, disgraceful
- 破城槌 (hajōtsui): a battering ram
Korean[edit]
Hanja[edit]
破 • (pa) (hangeul 파, revised pa, McCune–Reischauer p'a, Yale pha)
Vietnamese[edit]
Han character[edit]
