Translingual [ edit ]

Han character [ edit ]

破 (radical 112, 石+5, 10 strokes, cangjie input 一口木竹水 (MRDHE), four-corner 1464 7 , composition ⿰石皮)

Derived characters [ edit ]

References [ edit ]



KangXi: page 829, character 28

Dai Kanwa Jiten: character 24124

Dae Jaweon: page 1244, character 16

Hanyu Da Zidian (first edition): volume 4, page 2426, character 3

Unihan data for U+7834

Chinese [ edit ]

Glyph origin [ edit ]

Phono-semantic compound (形聲, OC *pʰaːls): semantic 石 + phonetic 皮 (OC *bral).

Etymology [ edit ]

According to Schuessler (2007), cognate with Burmese ဖဲ့ (hpai., “to break off a small piece”), Dimasa bai (“break”), Mizo peh (peʔ, “to break; be broken”). However, STEDT derives the above three terms from Proto-Tibeto-Burman *(p/b)aj (“to break out; to break off; to hatch”) and does not compare 破 (OC *pʰaːls) to it.

Pronunciation [ edit ]

Definitions [ edit ]

破

Synonyms [ edit ]

( to smash ) :

打爛 Cantonese, Hakka )

) 打破 dǎpò ) 打碎 dǎsuì )

) 拍破 Min Nan) 挵破 Min Nan )

) 砸爛 砸烂 zálàn )

( to ruin ) :

Synonyms of 破 亂 乱 luàn ) ( literary, or in compounds )

) ( ) 圮毀 圮毁 pǐhuǐ ) ( literary )

) ( ) 壞 坏 huài )

) 損壞 损坏 sǔnhuài )

) 損毀 损毁 sǔnhuǐ ) 搗砸 捣砸 Jin )

) 毀 毁 huǐ )

) 毀壞 毁坏 huǐhuài )

) 毀損 毁损 huǐsǔn ) 決裂 决裂 juéliè ) ( archaic )

) ( ) 破壞 破坏 pòhuài )

) 糟蹋 zāotà )

) 隳 huī ) (literary, or in compounds)

( to rout ) :

傾覆 倾覆 qīngfù )

) 打倒 dǎdǎo ) 打垮 dǎkuǎ )

) 打敗 打败 dǎbài ) 推翻 tuīfān )

) 顛覆 颠覆 diānfù )

( to remove ) :

Synonyms of 破 免除 miǎnchú )

) 刷 shuā ) ( colloquial )

) ( ) 去掉 qùdiào )

) 去除 qùchú )

) 廓清 kuòqīng )

) 排除 páichú )

) 撤除 chèchú )

) 消弭 xiāomǐ ) ( literary )

) ( ) 消釋 消释 xiāoshì ) (figuratively) 消除 xiāochú )

) 淘汰 táotài )

) 清除 qīngchú )

) 破壞 破坏 pòhuài )

) 破除 pòchú )

) 祛除 qūchú )

) 肅清 肃清 sùqīng )

) 解釋 解释 jiěshì ) ( archaic )

) ( ) 解除 jiěchú ) 鏟除 铲除 chǎnchú )

) 除去 chúqù )

) 除忒 Hakka )

) 除掉 chúdiào )

) 除開 除开 chúkāi )

) 革除 géchú )

) 驅散 驱散 qūsàn )

) 驅走 驱走 qūzǒu )

) 驅除 驱除 qūchú )

( to spend ) : 耗費 耗费 hàofèi ), 花費 花费 huāfèi ), 開銷 开销 kāixiāo ), 開支 开支 kāizhī ), ( polite ) 破費 破费 pòfèi ), 消費 消费 xiāofèi ), ( Min Nan ) 開舉 开举 ( Min Nan ) 開用 开用 ( Min Nan ) 開使用 开使用

), ), ), ), ), ), ( to cleave ) : 劈開 劈开 pīkāi )

) ( to expose ) :

Synonyms of 破 戳穿 chuōchuān )

) 揭發 揭发 jiēfā )

) 揭穿 jiēchuān )

) 揭露 jiēlù )

) 泄露 xièlù ) 洩漏 泄漏 xièlòu )

) 洩露 泄露 xièlù )

) 流露 liúlù )

) 浮泛 fúfàn ) 篤爆 笃爆 Cantonese )

) 走漏 zǒulòu )

) 踢爆 Cantonese )

) 透露 tòulù )

( broken ) :

殘破 残破 cánpò )

) 殘缺 残缺 cánquē )

) 破敗 破败 pòbài ) 破爛 破烂 pòlàn )

) 破缺 Min Nan )

) 破舊 破旧 pòjiù ) 破落 pòluò )

) 破鬖 破𩭹 Min Nan)

( low-quality ) :

Synonyms of 破 不善 bùshàn )

) 不好 bùhǎo )

) 不妙 bùmiào )

) 不怎麼樣 不怎么样 bùzěnmeyàng )

) 不濟 不济 bùjì ) 不腆 bùtiǎn ) ( Classical Chinese, self-depreciatory )

) ( ) 了丁 Min Nan )

) 低下 dīxià )

) 低劣 dīliè ) 差 chà )

) 差勁 差劲 chàjìn ) ( colloquial )

) ( ) 差氣 差气 Min Nan )

) 拙劣 zhuōliè )

Compounds [ edit ]

Derived terms from 破 一眼看破

一語破的 一语破的 yīyǔpòdì )

) 一語道破 一语道破 yīyǔdàopò )

) 不戰而破 不战而破

不攻自破 bùgōngzìpò )

) 不破

乘風破浪 乘风破浪 chéngfēngpòlàng )

) 二半破子

人亡家破

偵破 侦破 zhēnpò )

) 入破

兩破三 两破三

冷破

分文不破

分破

分釵破鏡 分钗破镜

券破

刺破 cìpò )

) 勢如破竹 势如破竹 shìrúpòzhú )

) 參破 参破

各個擊破 各个击破 gègèjīpò )

) 咬破

單刀破槍 单刀破枪

國破 国破

國破家亡 国破家亡 guópòjiāwáng )

) 大破大立

大破慳囊 大破悭囊

大突破

天驚石破 天惊石破

家破人亡 jiāpòrénwáng )

) 家破身亡

巢傾卵破 巢倾卵破

巢毀卵破 巢毁卵破

弄破

心殞膽破 心殒胆破

快犢破車 快犊破车

成三破二

戳破 chuōpò )

) 戴逵破琴

打破 dǎpò )

) 打破慣例 打破惯例

打破沉默

打破沙鍋 打破沙锅

打破紀錄 打破纪录

打破網 打破网

打破迷關 打破迷关

打破頭 打破头

打破頭屑 打破头屑

打破飯碗 打破饭碗

扯破 chěpò )

) 扯破臉皮 扯破脸皮

抓破臉兒 抓破脸儿

拾破爛 拾破烂

拿破崙 拿破仑 Nápòlún )

) 指破迷團 指破迷团

挵破 lòng-phòa ) ( Min Nan )

) ( ) 排愁破涕

揀破爛 拣破烂

提破

揭破 jiēpò )

) 搖席破坐 摇席破坐

搞破鞋

摔破

摧胸破肝

撕破 sīpò )

) 撕破臉 撕破脸 sīpòliǎn )

) 撞破

撩衣破步

撿破爛 捡破烂 jiǎn pòlàn )

) 擊破 击破 jīpò )

) 攤破 摊破

支破

支離破碎 支离破碎 zhīlípòsuì )

) 攻破 gōngpò )

) 敗破 败破

樂昌破鏡 乐昌破镜

殘破 残破 cánpò )

) 沉舟破釜

滿破 满破

焚舟破釜

爆破 bàopò )

) 爆破小組 爆破小组

爆破筒

牢不可破 láobùkěpò )

) 白破

皮破血流

皮開肉破 皮开肉破

看破 kànpò )

) 石破天驚 石破天惊 shípòtiānjīng )

) 破上

破不剌

破不開 破不开

破丟不落 破丢不落

破亂 破乱

破了臉 破了脸

破五

破例 pòlì )

) 破俗

破傷風 破伤风 pòshāngfēng )

) 破價 破价

破兒 破儿

破冰船 pòbīngchuán )

) 破分

破包簍 破包篓

破口 pòkǒu )

) 破口兒 破口儿

破口大罵 破口大骂 pòkǒudàmà )

) 破句

破嗓子 破四舊 破四旧 pòsìjiù )

) 破土 pòtǔ )

) 破土典禮 破土典礼

破土斷木 破土断木

破墟

破墨

破墨山水

破壁

破壁燎火

破壁飛去 破壁飞去

破壞 破坏 pòhuài )

) 破壞力 破坏力 pòhuàilì )

) 破壞力學 破坏力学

破壞半徑 破坏半径

破壞射擊 破坏射击

破夏

破天亮

破天荒 pòtiānhuāng )

) 破字

破家

破家值萬貫 破家值万贯

破家危國 破家危国

破家散業 破家散业

破家為國 破家为国

破家鬻子

破屋 pòwū )

) 破屋壞垣 破屋坏垣

破山劍 破山剑

破山寺

破嶺 破岭 Pòlǐng )

) 破布子

破帽

破廟 破庙

破悶 破闷

破悶兒 破闷儿

破慳 破悭

破戒 pòjiè )

) 破承

破承題 破承题

破折號 破折号 pòzhéhào )

) 破掉

破損 破损 pòsǔn )

) 破故紙 破故纸

破敗 破败 pòbài )

) 破散

破敵 破敌 pòdí )

) 破斧

破日

破曉 破晓 pòxiǎo )

) 破月 Pòyuè )

) 破格 pògé )

) 破案 pò'àn )

) 破業失產 破业失产

破步撩衣

破殺殺 破杀杀

破水 pòshuǐ )

) 破洞 pòdòng )

) 破浪 pòlàng )

) 破涕為笑 破涕为笑 pòtìwéixiào )

) 破滅 破灭 pòmiè )

) 破爛 破烂 pòlàn )

) 破爛不堪 破烂不堪 pòlànbùkān )

) 破爛兒 破烂儿

破爛流丟 破烂流丢

破獲 破获 pòhuò )

) 破琴絕絃 破琴绝絃

破璧毀珪 破璧毁珪

破瓜 pòguā )

) 破瓦寒窯 破瓦寒窑

破瓦頹垣 破瓦颓垣

破甑生塵 破甑生尘

破產 破产 pòchǎn )

) 破產宣告 破产宣告

破產財團 破产财团

破病

破的

破盤 破盘

破相 pòxiàng )

) 破眼

破矩為圓 破矩为圆

破碎 pòsuì )

) 破碎家庭

破碎帶 破碎带

破碎支離 破碎支离

破空

破竹

破竹之勢 破竹之势

破竹建瓴

破籠 破笼

破米糟糖

破紀錄 破纪录

破約 破约 pòyuē )

) 破紗帽 破纱帽

破綻 破绽 pòzhàn )

) 破綻百出 破绽百出

破繭而出 破茧而出

破罐子

破罐破摔

破耗

破聲 破声

破肉

破腹

破膽 破胆

破膽喪魂 破胆丧魂

破膽寒心 破胆寒心

破臉 破脸

破舊 破旧 pòjiù )

) 破舊立新 破旧立新

破草 破落 pòluò )

) 破落戶 破落户

破著

破衣拉裳

破衣爛衫 破衣烂衫

破裂 pòliè )

) 破裂音 pòlièyīn )

) 破親 破亲

破觚為圓 破觚为圆

破觚為圜 破觚为圜

破解 pòjiě )

) 破設設 破设设

破話 破话

破說 破说

破謎兒 破谜儿

破譯 破译 pòyì )

) 破讀 破读 pòdú )

) 破讀字 破读字

破財 破财 pòcái )

) 破財免災 破财免灾

破財消災 破财消灾 pòcáixiāozāi )

) 破費 破费 pòfèi )

) 破賊 破贼 pòzéi )

) 破賺 破赚

破身

破迷信財 破迷信财

破邪論序 破邪论序

破邪顯正 破邪显正

破酥包

破釜沉舟 pòfǔchénzhōu )

) 破釜沉船

破鈔 破钞

破銅爛鐵 破铜烂铁 pòtónglàntiě )

) 破錶 破表

破鏡 破镜 pòjìng )

) 破鏡之憂 破镜之忧

破鏡分釵 破镜分钗

破鏡分離 破镜分离

破鏡重合 破镜重合

破鏡重圓 破镜重圆 pòjìngchóngyuán )

) 破鑑 破鉴

破鑼嗓子 破锣嗓子 pòluósǎngzi )

) 破門 破门 pòmén )

) 破門而入 破门而入

破關斬將 破关斩将

破陋

破陣樂 破阵乐

破除 pòchú )

) 破陸續 破陆续

破零三亂 破零三乱

破零二落

破露

破面

破靴陣 破靴阵

破鞋 pòxié )

) 破音字

破頭楔 破头楔

破題 破题 pòtí )

) 破題兒 破题儿

破題兒第一遭 破题儿第一遭

破顏 破颜

破顏微笑 破颜微笑

破風刀 破风刀

破骨細胞 破骨细胞 pògǔxìbāo )

) 破體 破体

破體字 破体字

破體書 破体书

破麥破梨 破麦破梨

砸破

稀破

突破 tūpò )

) 突破口 tūpòkǒu )

) 突破瓶頸 突破瓶颈

羅隱題破 罗隐题破

美女破舌

美男破老

老牛破車 老牛破车

膽破 胆破

膽破心寒 胆破心寒

舚破

花破

衝破 冲破 chōngpò )

) 覆巢破卵

見破 见破

解悶破寂 解闷破寂

說破 说破 shuōpò )

) 說破嘴 说破嘴

識破 识破 shípò )

) 讀破 读破 dúpò )

) 賣個破綻 卖个破绽

跌破 diēpò )

) 跌破眼鏡 跌破眼镜

踏破鐵鞋 踏破铁鞋 tàpò tiěxié )

) 道破

鏡破釵分 镜破钗分

鑿山破石 凿山破石

長風破浪 长风破浪 chángfēngpòlàng )

) 陷堅破陣 陷坚破阵

露出破綻 露出破绽

頭破血出 头破血出

頭破血流 头破血流 tóupòxuèliú )

) 頭破血淋 头破血淋

題破 题破

顛撲不破 颠扑不破

顛簸不破 颠簸不破

點破 点破 diǎnpò )

) 鼻破裂音

齊后破環 齐后破环

References [ edit ]

Japanese [ edit ]

Kanji [ edit ]

破

(grade 5 “Kyōiku” kanji)

Readings [ edit ]

Go-on : は ( ha , Jōyō )

: Kan-on : は ( ha , Jōyō )

: Kun: やぶる ( yabu ru , 破る, Jōyō ) ; やぶれる ( yabu reru , 破れる, Jōyō )

Compounds [ edit ]

Korean [ edit ]

Hanja [ edit ]

破 • (pa) (hangeul 파, revised pa, McCune–Reischauer p'a, Yale pha)

This term needs a translation to English. Please help out and add a translation, then remove the text {{rfdef}} .

Vietnamese [ edit ]

Han character [ edit ]

破 (phá, vỡ)