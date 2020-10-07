Definition from Wiktionary, the free dictionary
U+7834, &#30772;
CJK UNIFIED IDEOGRAPH-7834

[U+7833] 		CJK Unified Ideographs
[U+7835]

Translingual[edit]

Han character[edit]

(radical 112, +5, 10 strokes, cangjie input 一口木竹水 (MRDHE), four-corner 14647, composition)

Derived characters[edit]

References[edit]

  • KangXi: page 829, character 28
  • Dai Kanwa Jiten: character 24124
  • Dae Jaweon: page 1244, character 16
  • Hanyu Da Zidian (first edition): volume 4, page 2426, character 3
  • Unihan data for U+7834

Chinese[edit]

simp. and trad.

Glyph origin[edit]

Characters in the same phonetic series () (Zhengzhang, 2003) 
Old Chinese
*pral, *prals
*pral, *prals
*pralʔ
*pralʔ
*pralʔ, *prals
*prals
*prals, *paːlʔ
*pʰral, *pʰralʔ
*pʰral
*pʰral, *pʰrals
*pʰral
*pʰral
*pʰral
*pʰral
*pʰral, *brals
*pʰral, *pʰrals
*pʰralʔ, *paːl
*bral
*bral
*bralʔ, *brals
*brals
*brals
*mbralʔ
*paːl
*paːl, *baːl
*paːl
*paːlʔ, *paːls
*paːlʔ, *pʰaːlʔ
*pʰaːl, *pʰaːlʔ, *pʰaːls
*pʰaːl
*pʰaːl
*pʰaːls
*baːl
*baːl

Phono-semantic compound (形聲, OC *pʰaːls): semantic + phonetic (OC *bral).

Etymology[edit]

According to Schuessler (2007), cognate with Burmese ဖဲ့ (hpai., to break off a small piece), Dimasa bai (break), Mizo peh (peʔ, to break; be broken). However, STEDT derives the above three terms from Proto-Tibeto-Burman *(p/b)aj (to break out; to break off; to hatch) and does not compare (OC *pʰaːls) to it.

Pronunciation[edit]

Note:
  • puái - vernacular;
  • pó̤ - literary.
  • Min Nan
    • Note:
    • phò͘/phò - literary;
    • phòa - vernacular.
  • Wu
    • Note:
    • 2pha - vernacular;
    • 2phu - literary.
    • Dialectal data
    Variety Location
    Mandarin Beijing /pʰo⁵¹/
    Harbin /pʰɤ⁵³/
    Tianjin /pʰo⁵³/
    Jinan /pʰə²¹/
    Qingdao /pʰə⁴²/
    Zhengzhou /pʰo³¹²/
    Xi'an /pʰo⁴⁴/
    Xining /pʰɔ²¹³/
    Yinchuan /pʰuə¹³/
    Lanzhou /pʰə¹³/
    Ürümqi /pʰɤ²¹³/
    Wuhan /pʰo³⁵/
    Chengdu /pʰo¹³/
    Guiyang /pʰo²¹³/
    Kunming /pʰo²¹²/
    Nanjing /pʰo⁴⁴/
    Hefei /pʰʊ⁵³/
    Jin Taiyuan /pʰɤ⁴⁵/
    Pingyao /pʰei³⁵/
    /pʰʌʔ¹³/
    /pʰɔ³⁵/
    Hohhot /pʰɤ⁵⁵/
    Wu Shanghai /pʰu³⁵/
    Suzhou /pʰu⁵¹³/
    Hangzhou /pʰo⁴⁴⁵/
    Wenzhou /pʰøy⁴²/
    /pʰa⁴²/
    Hui Shexian /pʰo³²⁴/
    Tunxi /pʰa⁴²/
    Xiang Changsha /pʰo⁵⁵/
    Xiangtan /pʰo⁵⁵/
    Gan Nanchang /pʰo²¹³/
    Hakka Meixian /pʰo⁵³/
    Taoyuan /pʰo⁵⁵/
    Cantonese Guangzhou /pʰɔ³³/
    Nanning /pʰɔ³³/
    Hong Kong /pʰɔ³³/
    Min Xiamen (Min Nan) /pʰo²¹/
    /pʰua²¹/
    Fuzhou (Min Dong) /pʰuɑi²¹²/
    Jian'ou (Min Bei) /pʰɔ³³/
    /pʰuɛ³³/
    /pʰo⁴⁴/ ～命
    Shantou (Min Nan) /pʰua²¹³/
    Haikou (Min Nan) /fo³⁵/
    /fua³⁵/
    Rime
    Character
    Reading # 1/1
    Initial () (2)
    Final () (95)
    Tone (調) Departing (H)
    Openness (開合) Closed
    Division () I
    Fanqie
    Reconstructions
    Zhengzhang
    Shangfang         		/pʰuɑH/
    Pan
    Wuyun         		/pʰuɑH/
    Shao
    Rongfen         		/pʰuɑH/
    Edwin
    Pulleyblank         		/pʰwaH/
    Li
    Rong         		/pʰuɑH/
    Wang
    Li         		/pʰuɑH/
    Bernard
    Karlgren         		/pʰuɑH/
    Expected
    Mandarin
    Reflex
    BaxterSagart system 1.1 (2014)
    Character
    Reading # 1/1
    Modern
    Beijing
    (Pinyin)
    Middle
    Chinese         		‹ phaH ›
    Old
    Chinese         		/*pʰˁaj-s/
    English break (v.)

    Notes for Old Chinese notations in the Baxter–Sagart system:

    * Parentheses "()" indicate uncertain presence;
    * Square brackets "[]" indicate uncertain identity, e.g. *[t] as coda may in fact be *-t or *-p;
    * Angle brackets "<>" indicate infix;
    * Hyphen "-" indicates morpheme boundary;

    * Period "." indicates syllable boundary.
    Zhengzhang system (2003)
    Character
    Reading # 1/1
    No. 9732
    Phonetic
    component
    Rime
    group
    Rime
    subdivision         		1
    Corresponding
    MC rime
    Old
    Chinese         		/*pʰaːls/

    Definitions[edit]

    1. to break; to tear
    2. to break; to break with; to smash
    3. to ruin; to destroy
    4. to rout; to drive out; to drive away; to banish
    5. to remove; to clear; to eliminate; to dispel
    6. to spend; to expend
    7. to cleave (with a tool or hands); to cut open; to split open
    8. to expose; to lay bare; to show up
    9. to break a banknote into small change
    10. broken; worn out; damaged
    11. (colloquial) low-quality; poor; lousy
    12. (slang) to handle; to deal with; to do
      怎麼 / 怎么  ―  Zěnme ?  ―  (slang) What to do?

    Synonyms[edit]

    • (to smash):
    edit
    • (to ruin):
    edit
    Synonyms of
    • (to rout):
    edit
    • (to remove):
    edit
    Synonyms of
    edit
    Synonyms of
    • (broken):
    edit
    • (low-quality):
    edit
    Synonyms of

    Compounds[edit]

    Derived terms from

    References[edit]

    Japanese[edit]

    Kanji[edit]

    (grade 5 “Kyōiku” kanji)

    1. break
    2. cut

    Readings[edit]

    Compounds[edit]

    Compounds

    Korean[edit]

    Hanja[edit]

    (pa) (hangeul , revised pa, McCune–Reischauer p'a, Yale pha)

    1. This term needs a translation to English. Please help out and add a translation, then remove the text {{rfdef}}.

    Vietnamese[edit]

    Han character[edit]

    (phá, vỡ)

    1. This term needs a translation to English. Please help out and add a translation, then remove the text {{rfdef}}.
